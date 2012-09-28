BANGKOK, Sept 28 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday, racking u p strong gains for the quarter,
as global markets welcomed Spain's spending cuts, but Moody's
downgrades dented Vietnam's banks and the broader Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange's VN Index.
Thailand's benchmark SET index led the pack, rose
nearly 1 percent to end at its highest close since May 1996. It
posted a 10.8 percent gain for the July-September quarter,
Southeast Asia's best, reversing a 2.1 percent loss of the
previous quarter.
Optimism over Thai banks' earnings for the third quarter
boosted buying interest, said Bangkok-based strategist Viwat
Techapoonphol of Tisco Securities.
Among actively traded, Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose 3.3
percent, snapping a six-day losing streak. It was under selling
pressure early this week after a stake sale by shareholder
General Electric Co
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index reported a 7.1
percent quarterly fall, the region's worst, adding on a 4
percent fall for the second quarter.
On Friday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Vietnam's
sovereign credit rating by one notch to B2, citing stresses in
the banking industry. It cut local and foreign currency deposit
ratings of all eight Moody's-rated Vietnamese banks.
Among losers on Friday, Vietcombank fell 2 percent
while Military Bank was down 0.75 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.15 412.87 +0.55
Singapore 3060.34 3059.43 +0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1636.66 1627.84 +0.54
Bangkok 1298.79 1286.11 +0.99
Jakarta 4262.56 4225.02 +0.89
Manila 5346.10 5301.49 +0.84
Ho Chi Minh 392.57 393.34 -0.20
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.15 346.30 +19.88
Singapore 3060.34 2646.35 +15.64
Kuala Lumpur 1636.66 1530.73 +6.92
Bangkok 1298.79 1025.32 +26.67
Jakarta 4262.56 3821.99 +11.53
Manila 5346.10 4371.96 +22.28
Ho Chi Minh 392.57 351.55 +11.67
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 252,361,200 309,853,470
Kuala Lumpur 186,266,600 145,556,530
Bangkok 6,507,734 5,415,150
Jakarta 3,294,928,500 5,506,064,583
Manila 99,256 63,734
Ho Chi Minh 37,103 43,804
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)