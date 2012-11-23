(Corrects to say Philippines index rose 2.1 pct this week, not this year, in paragraph 2) Nov 23 Major Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Friday, with Philippines rising to a record close, helped by optimism over the global economy and progress in Greece aid talks, while solid manufacturing surveys in the United States and China lifted sentiment. The Philippines, the region's best performer this year, gained 0.7 percent to a record closing high of 5,552.34, led by banks. The index rose 2.1 percent this week. Indonesia gained 0.3 percent, led by banking shares, to its highest close since Nov. 14 with a foreign inflow of $30 million. Thailand edged up 0.2 percent, helped by energy shares, while Singapore gained for a fifth straight session to end 0.1 percent higher. Bucking the trend, Malaysia ended down 0.3 percent, witnessing a net foreign selling of $12.56 million. Vietnam lost 0.4 percent on bad debt and economic woes. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.74 417.28 -0.13 (at 1009 GMT) Singapore 2989.28 2986.63 +0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1614.32 1618.55 -0.26 Bangkok 1281.70 1279.51 +0.17 Jakarta 4348.81 4335.93 +0.30 Manila 5552.34 5513.37 +0.71 Ho Chi Minh 381.71 383.22 -0.39 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.74 346.30 +20.34 Singapore 2989.28 2646.35 +12.96 Kuala Lumpur 1614.32 1530.73 +5.46 Bangkok 1281.70 1025.32 +25.00 Jakarta 4348.81 3821.99 +13.78 Manila 5552.34 4371.96 +27.00 Ho Chi Minh 381.71 351.55 +8.58 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 193,582,500 293,540,339 Kuala Lumpur 153,904,000 140,181,292 Bangkok 5,676,450 5,594,296 Jakarta 3,184,549,000 3,922,787,256 Manila 59,602 75,166 Ho Chi Minh 21,446 39,048 ($1 = 3.0610 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jijo Jacob)