BANGKOK, Jan 21 Malaysia's main index fell 2.4
percent on Monday, its biggest one-day fall since September
2011, as concerns about the country's upcoming election
triggered selling in recent gainers while flood-hit Indonesia
erased earlier gains to fall.
Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite index closed at
1,635.63, its lowest since Dec. 10, led down by a 5 percent drop
in telecommunications operator Axiata Group Bhd and a
4 percent loss in Digi.Com Bhd.
The selloff took its year-to-date loss to 3.2 percent, one
of Asia's worst performing markets and sliding near an oversold
mark, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 31.87,
the lowest in the region.
Retail investors sold shares worth a net $7.27 million while
foreign investors sold a net $331,900, countering a net buying
of $7.87 million by local institutions, the Malaysian bourse
said.
Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.6 percent at
4,439.97 after a record close of 4,465.48 on Friday. Major
floods which hit Jakarta have raised concerns of a rise in
inflation.
"Given a lingering poor market sentiment, the one-off
inflation could post a near-term market risk," Deutsche Bank
Markets Research said in a report.
Elsewhere in the region, the Philippine index was up
0.53 percent at 6,171.70, setting a record finish for a ninth
time so far in January. Thai SET index edged up 0.4
percent at 1,440.48, a 17-1/2 year closing high.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell for a
third session on Monday, closing down 1.4 percent at 447.79, the
lowest close in almost two weeks. Investors took profits in
recent gainers such as financials.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.91 433.10 -0.50
Singapore 3221.32 3211.22 +0.31
Kuala Lumpur 1635.63 1676.44 -2.43
Bangkok 1440.48 1434.44 +0.42
Jakarta 4439.97 4465.48 -0.57
Manila 6171.70 6139.21 +0.53
Ho Chi Minh 447.79 454.16 -1.40
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.91 424.10 +1.61
Singapore 3221.32 3167.08 +1.71
Kuala Lumpur 1635.63 1688.95 -3.16
Bangkok 1440.48 1391.93 +3.49
Jakarta 4439.97 4316.69 +2.86
Manila 6171.70 5812.73 +6.18
Ho Chi Minh 447.79 413.73 +8.23
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 274,734,500 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 247,131,200 132,372,207
Bangkok 31,149,120 16,333,360
Jakarta 2,990,729,000 3,681,078,867
Manila 52,121 97,800
Ho Chi Minh 58,678 71,388