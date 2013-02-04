BANGKOK, Feb 4 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Monday amid positive global sentiment, with
selective buying in banks and large caps sending the Philippine
and Indonesian indexes to a record close and Thailand breaking
the 1,500 barrier to a more than 18-year high.
Outperforming the region, the Philippine index
climbed 1.9 percent to 6,435.98, topping Friday's record finish
of 6,318.61. Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.2
percent at 4,490.57, a record close.
Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.5 percent at
1,506.37, the highest close since November 1994 as investors
bought blue chips seen as laggards such as PTT Pcl and
Kasikornbank Pcl
Banking shares such as BDO Unibank Inc and PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia led among gainers in the Philippine
and Indonesian bourses.
The Thai stock market took in foreign inflows of 864.93
million Thai baht ($29.02 million) and Malaysian bourse reported
218.59 million ringgit ($70.35 million) worth of inflows on
Monday, stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.82 436.11 +0.85
Singapore 3297.37 3291.14 +0.19
Kuala Lumpur 1634.55 1627.55 +0.43
Bangkok 1506.37 1499.22 +0.48
Jakarta 4490.57 4481.63 +0.20
Manila 6435.98 6318.61 +1.86
Ho Chi Minh 482.38 483.42 -0.22
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.82 424.10 +3.71
Singapore 3297.37 3167.08 +4.11
Kuala Lumpur 1634.55 1688.95 -3.22
Bangkok 1506.37 1391.93 +8.22
Jakarta 4490.57 4316.69 +4.03
Manila 6435.98 5812.73 +10.72
Ho Chi Minh 482.38 413.73 +16.59
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 231,553,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 162,669,800 143,969,197
Bangkok 13,662,192 20,762,704
Jakarta 4,409,771,500 3,536,573,183
Manila 140,394 102,048
Ho Chi Minh 56,883 80,305