BANGKOK, Feb 6 Malaysia's main index hit a
two-month closing low on Wednesday as weak quarterly results
weighed on shares such as Digi.Com Bhd while most
other Southeast Asian stocks ended off their day's highs amid
profit taking in recent gainers.
Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index fell 1.2 percent to
1,614.14, the lowest close since Dec. 5, led by a 5.3 percent
drop in Digi shares. The telecoms firm reported a fall in
fourth-quarter earnings after market hours.
Malaysia was Southeast Asia's worst performer with a
year-to-date loss of 4.4 percent. Retail and foreign investors
were net sellers worth $37.23 million and $21.05 million,
respectively, the Malaysian bourse said.
Bangkok's SET index was down 0.4 percent at
1,500.35, extending losses for a second session. The Philippine
index eased 0.6 percent to 6,431.35 after Tuesday's
record close of 6,470.49.
Singapore's Strait Times Index edged up 0.12
percent to 3,276.53, paring some early gains, weighed by a 3.8
percent fall in SIA Engineering Co Ltd after it
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Outperforming the region, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index posted its biggest rise in more than a week, up
2.3 percent at 488.36, on a positive economic outlook and low
valuations, analysts said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.67 437.70 -0.01
Singapore 3276.53 3272.66 +0.12
Kuala Lumpur 1614.14 1633.35 -1.18
Bangkok 1500.35 1505.72 -0.36
Jakarta 4498.98 4479.44 +0.44
Manila 6431.35 6470.49 -0.60
Ho Chi Minh 488.36 477.36 +2.30
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.67 424.10 +3.20
Singapore 3276.53 3167.08 +3.46
Kuala Lumpur 1614.14 1688.95 -4.43
Bangkok 1500.35 1391.93 +7.79
Jakarta 4498.98 4316.69 +4.22
Manila 6431.35 5812.73 +10.64
Ho Chi Minh 488.36 413.73 +18.04
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 187,431,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 205,389,100 144,291,167
Bangkok 14,410,563 20,831,908
Jakarta 5,121,691,000 3,657,798,917
Manila 136,048 106,254
Ho Chi Minh 65,146 78,991