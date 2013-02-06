BANGKOK, Feb 6 Malaysia's main index hit a two-month closing low on Wednesday as weak quarterly results weighed on shares such as Digi.Com Bhd while most other Southeast Asian stocks ended off their day's highs amid profit taking in recent gainers. Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index fell 1.2 percent to 1,614.14, the lowest close since Dec. 5, led by a 5.3 percent drop in Digi shares. The telecoms firm reported a fall in fourth-quarter earnings after market hours. Malaysia was Southeast Asia's worst performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.4 percent. Retail and foreign investors were net sellers worth $37.23 million and $21.05 million, respectively, the Malaysian bourse said. Bangkok's SET index was down 0.4 percent at 1,500.35, extending losses for a second session. The Philippine index eased 0.6 percent to 6,431.35 after Tuesday's record close of 6,470.49. Singapore's Strait Times Index edged up 0.12 percent to 3,276.53, paring some early gains, weighed by a 3.8 percent fall in SIA Engineering Co Ltd after it reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Outperforming the region, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index posted its biggest rise in more than a week, up 2.3 percent at 488.36, on a positive economic outlook and low valuations, analysts said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.67 437.70 -0.01 Singapore 3276.53 3272.66 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1614.14 1633.35 -1.18 Bangkok 1500.35 1505.72 -0.36 Jakarta 4498.98 4479.44 +0.44 Manila 6431.35 6470.49 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 488.36 477.36 +2.30 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.67 424.10 +3.20 Singapore 3276.53 3167.08 +3.46 Kuala Lumpur 1614.14 1688.95 -4.43 Bangkok 1500.35 1391.93 +7.79 Jakarta 4498.98 4316.69 +4.22 Manila 6431.35 5812.73 +10.64 Ho Chi Minh 488.36 413.73 +18.04 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 187,431,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 205,389,100 144,291,167 Bangkok 14,410,563 20,831,908 Jakarta 5,121,691,000 3,657,798,917 Manila 136,048 106,254 Ho Chi Minh 65,146 78,991