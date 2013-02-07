BANGKOK, Feb 7 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets eked out slim gains on Thursday as investors awaited the
European Central Bank's policy meeting due later in the day,
with Thai stocks recouping most early losses, led by gains in
Advanced Info Service.
Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,499.81, down 0.04
percent, rebounding from its day low of 1,482.64.
Telecommunications company Advanced Info Service Pcl
rose 3 percent after it reported a 131 percent increase in
quarterly earnings and set a higher-than-expected dividend.
UBS Investment Research told a press briefing the strength
of domestic consumption remained supportive to Thai stock
market, with its end-year SET index target set at 1,530 and
energy, real estate and telecoms among its 'overweight' lists.
"Consumer credit as a percentage of household income stands
at 47 percent; we believe 60 percent could be reached by
2015/16, at which point the Bank of Thailand could reign in
credit," the broker said in a report.
Weak earnings weighed on broader market in Singapore, with
the Straits Times Index down 0.45 percent at 3261.77,
weighed by a fall in CapitaMalls Asia Ltd shares,
following weak quarterly earnings.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 3.04 billion
baht ($102.15 million) and offloaded a net 33.07 million ringgit
($10.67 million) worth of Malaysian shares, stock exchange data
showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 438.47 437.58 +0.20
Singapore 3261.77 3276.53 -0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1619.57 1614.14 +0.34
Bangkok 1499.81 1500.35 -0.04
Jakarta 4503.15 4498.98 +0.09
Manila 6459.99 6431.35 +0.45
Ho Chi Minh 490.62 488.36 +0.46
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 438.47 424.10 +3.39
Singapore 3261.77 3167.08 +2.99
Kuala Lumpur 1619.57 1688.95 -4.11
Bangkok 1499.81 1391.93 +7.75
Jakarta 4503.15 4316.69 +4.32
Manila 6459.99 5812.73 +11.14
Ho Chi Minh 490.62 413.73 +18.58
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 259,164,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 193,279,100 146,112,170
Bangkok 18,229,175 20,923,508
Jakarta 4,207,824,500 3,694,477,817
Manila 102,573 109,015
Ho Chi Minh 73,006 78,727