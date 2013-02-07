BANGKOK, Feb 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked out slim gains on Thursday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy meeting due later in the day, with Thai stocks recouping most early losses, led by gains in Advanced Info Service. Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,499.81, down 0.04 percent, rebounding from its day low of 1,482.64. Telecommunications company Advanced Info Service Pcl rose 3 percent after it reported a 131 percent increase in quarterly earnings and set a higher-than-expected dividend. UBS Investment Research told a press briefing the strength of domestic consumption remained supportive to Thai stock market, with its end-year SET index target set at 1,530 and energy, real estate and telecoms among its 'overweight' lists. "Consumer credit as a percentage of household income stands at 47 percent; we believe 60 percent could be reached by 2015/16, at which point the Bank of Thailand could reign in credit," the broker said in a report. Weak earnings weighed on broader market in Singapore, with the Straits Times Index down 0.45 percent at 3261.77, weighed by a fall in CapitaMalls Asia Ltd shares, following weak quarterly earnings. Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 3.04 billion baht ($102.15 million) and offloaded a net 33.07 million ringgit ($10.67 million) worth of Malaysian shares, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.47 437.58 +0.20 Singapore 3261.77 3276.53 -0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1619.57 1614.14 +0.34 Bangkok 1499.81 1500.35 -0.04 Jakarta 4503.15 4498.98 +0.09 Manila 6459.99 6431.35 +0.45 Ho Chi Minh 490.62 488.36 +0.46 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.47 424.10 +3.39 Singapore 3261.77 3167.08 +2.99 Kuala Lumpur 1619.57 1688.95 -4.11 Bangkok 1499.81 1391.93 +7.75 Jakarta 4503.15 4316.69 +4.32 Manila 6459.99 5812.73 +11.14 Ho Chi Minh 490.62 413.73 +18.58 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 259,164,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 193,279,100 146,112,170 Bangkok 18,229,175 20,923,508 Jakarta 4,207,824,500 3,694,477,817 Manila 102,573 109,015 Ho Chi Minh 73,006 78,727