BANGKOK, Feb 13 Southeast Asian markets rose to
new highs on Wednesday amid selective buying in the reporting
season, with Singapore Telecommunications lifting the
city-state's share market and Ayala Land Inc leading a
rally in the Philippines.
The region broadly saw light trading volume as major markets
in Asia such as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong remain closed for
the Lunar New Year holiday.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.9
percent at 3,301.04, the highest close since November 2010.
SingTel ended up 0.8 percent, gaining as much as 1.4 percent at
one point, ahead of its third quarter earnings on Thursday.
The Philippine index rose 1.1 percent to 6,527.99,
marking an all-time closing high for the fourth time this month.
Developer Ayala Land jumped 4.6 percent after it reported a 27
percent rise in 2012 profit to a record level.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at
4,571.57, also a record high. Malaysia's index rose 0.5
percent to a week high of 1,631.16, with foreigners buying
shares worth a net $65.84 million, stock exchange data showed.
Bangkok's SET index climbed 1.7 percent to 1,514.11,
the highest close in more than 18 years. It was among the
overbought markets in the region, with a 14-day relative
strength index (RSI) at 73.57 at the close. A level higher than
70 indicates an overbought market.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.19 439.04 +0.95
Singapore 3301.04 3270.30 +0.94
Kuala Lumpur 1631.16 1623.80 +0.45
Bangkok 1514.11 1488.95 +1.69
Jakarta 4571.57 4548.24 +0.51
Manila 6527.99 6459.93 +1.05
Ho Chi Minh closed 494.03 --
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.19 424.10 +4.50
Singapore 3301.04 3167.08 +4.23
Kuala Lumpur 1631.16 1688.95 -3.42
Bangkok 1514.11 1391.93 +8.78
Jakarta 4571.57 4316.69 +5.90
Manila 6527.99 5812.73 +12.31
Ho Chi Minh closed 413.73 +19.41
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore n/a 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 119,958,000 149,213,700
Bangkok 20,058,322 21,301,694
Jakarta 5,148,064,000 3,828,412,033
Manila 77,553 111,518