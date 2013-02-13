BANGKOK, Feb 13 Southeast Asian markets rose to new highs on Wednesday amid selective buying in the reporting season, with Singapore Telecommunications lifting the city-state's share market and Ayala Land Inc leading a rally in the Philippines. The region broadly saw light trading volume as major markets in Asia such as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.9 percent at 3,301.04, the highest close since November 2010. SingTel ended up 0.8 percent, gaining as much as 1.4 percent at one point, ahead of its third quarter earnings on Thursday. The Philippine index rose 1.1 percent to 6,527.99, marking an all-time closing high for the fourth time this month. Developer Ayala Land jumped 4.6 percent after it reported a 27 percent rise in 2012 profit to a record level. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at 4,571.57, also a record high. Malaysia's index rose 0.5 percent to a week high of 1,631.16, with foreigners buying shares worth a net $65.84 million, stock exchange data showed. Bangkok's SET index climbed 1.7 percent to 1,514.11, the highest close in more than 18 years. It was among the overbought markets in the region, with a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 73.57 at the close. A level higher than 70 indicates an overbought market. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.19 439.04 +0.95 Singapore 3301.04 3270.30 +0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1631.16 1623.80 +0.45 Bangkok 1514.11 1488.95 +1.69 Jakarta 4571.57 4548.24 +0.51 Manila 6527.99 6459.93 +1.05 Ho Chi Minh closed 494.03 -- Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.19 424.10 +4.50 Singapore 3301.04 3167.08 +4.23 Kuala Lumpur 1631.16 1688.95 -3.42 Bangkok 1514.11 1391.93 +8.78 Jakarta 4571.57 4316.69 +5.90 Manila 6527.99 5812.73 +12.31 Ho Chi Minh closed 413.73 +19.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore n/a 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 119,958,000 149,213,700 Bangkok 20,058,322 21,301,694 Jakarta 5,148,064,000 3,828,412,033 Manila 77,553 111,518