BANGKOK, Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Thursday, with the Philippines coming off an intraday record as reports of a landslide hit mining shares and Indonesia closing at a record high, led by PT Bumi Resources Tbk . The Philippine main index ended 0.22 percent down at 6,513.41, hitting a peak of 6,542.51 at one point, with shares in Semirara Mining Corp dropping 8 percent following reports of a landslide at its coal mine in central Philippines. Manila saw broad buying interest in large caps, with Manila Electric Co and Ayala Corp among the gainers. The Philippines set a record close for the fourth time this month on Wednesday as foreigners led buyers. Manila saw net foreign buying of $160 million this month to Wednesday, trailing Indonesia's month-to-date net foreign buying of $488 million and Malaysia's $195 million. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 4,588.67, breaching Wednesday's 4,571.57 record finish. Coal exporter Bumi surged 26.4 percent after it requested a takeover panel to expedite inquiry into the creation of parent coal miner Bumi. The Thai stock market has lagged its peers, seeing net foreign selling of $373 million this month. The benchmark SET index climbed 0.8 percent to a fresh 18-year closing high of 1,526.74. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.22 443.23 -0.45 Singapore 3290.47 3301.04 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1630.89 1631.16 -0.02 Bangkok 1526.74 1514.11 +0.83 Jakarta 4588.67 4571.57 +0.37 Manila 6513.41 6527.99 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh closed 494.03 -- Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.22 424.10 +4.04 Singapore 3290.47 3167.08 +3.90 Kuala Lumpur 1630.89 1688.95 -3.44 Bangkok 1526.74 1391.93 +9.69 Jakarta 4588.67 4316.69 +6.30 Manila 6513.41 5812.73 +12.05 Ho Chi Minh closed 413.73 +19.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 282,903,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 141,237,100 150,521,923 Bangkok 12,202,191 21,484,414 Jakarta 8,383,280,500 3,899,998,500 Manila 113,901 79,502