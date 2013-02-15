BANGKOK, Feb 15 Indonesian stocks set a record
high for a fifth straight session on Friday led by large caps
such as PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia while others ended
mixed as a revival in worries about global economic growth
weighed on broader Asia.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 0.5 percent at
4,609.79, rising 2.6 percent on the week, making it Southeast
Asia's best performer. The market received $155 million of net
foreign inflows in the week to Thursday, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Philippine Composite Index shares ended the day up
0.13 percent at 6,521.64, still below a record finish of
6,527.99 hit early in the week.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both ended at one-week low
in light trading volumes. Singapore's Straits Times Index
edged down 0.2 percent at 3283.07 and Kuala Lumpur's
Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 1,627.93.
The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares
worth a net $27 million on the day.
Thai SET index eased 0.3 percent to 1,521.52. It
still gained 1.6 percent on the week, the region's second best,
with domestic institutions leading buyers. The market posted $69
million in foreign selling in the week to Thursday, data showed.
Foreign investors have slowed new investment as they waited
for the Bank of Thailand's (Monetary Policy Committee) MPC
meeting to review its benchmark interest rate on Feb. 20. Most
economists have expected the MPC to maintain the rate at 2.75
percent.
"Next week, the SET index movement will mainly rely on
internal factors; the fourth quarter GDP, the MPC meeting and
the earnings - dividend payout announcements," broker Maybank
Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.70 441.13 -0.32
Singapore 3283.07 3290.47 -0.22
Kuala Lumpur 1627.93 1630.89 -0.18
Bangkok 1521.52 1526.74 -0.34
Jakarta 4609.79 4588.67 +0.46
Manila 6521.64 6513.41 +0.13
Ho Chi Minh closed 494.03 --
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.70 424.10 +3.68
Singapore 3283.07 3167.08 +3.66
Kuala Lumpur 1627.93 1688.95 -3.61
Bangkok 1521.52 1391.93 +9.31
Jakarta 4609.79 4316.69 +6.79
Manila 6521.64 5812.73 +12.20
Ho Chi Minh closed 413.73 +19.41
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 200,135,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 115,597,500 153,285,277
Bangkok 13,171,749 21,404,895
Jakarta 6,716,605,000 4,071,126,800
Manila 149,676 111,325