BANGKOK, Feb 18 Southeast Asian stock markets
closed mostly higher on Monday, with the Philippines scaling a
fresh peak as strong earnings lifted shopping mall developer SM
Prime Holdings Inc. Thai index was bolstered by
robust fourth-quarter economic numbers.
The Philippine index was up 0.67 percent at 6565.23,
surpassing its last week's 6,527.99 record close. Shares in SM
Prime, which exceeded its 2012 profit growth target for a second
straight year, closed at a record high of 18.88 peso, up 3.2
percent.
Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.12 percent at
1,523.29.
The market saw selective buying in consumer names such as CP
All Pcl after stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter
GDP numbers which also stemmed from better-than-expected gains
in private consumption.
Singapore edged up 0.15 percent at 3,288.14, led by
a 1.5 percent gain in Olam International Ltd.
Indonesia ended nearly flat at 4,612.05, with coal
miner Bumi Resources Tbk among
outperformers.
Vietnamese stocks ended nearly unchanged at 493.95 in
low volumes as most traders are yet to return from a holiday.
Malaysian shares bucked the regional trend to fall
0.43 percent with financial shares such as RHB Capital Bhd
falling 1.4 percent.
Local retail investors and domestic institutions sold shares
worth a net 23.65 million ringgit ($7.64 million) and 9.91
million ringgit ($3.20 million) respectively, countering foreign
net buying on the day, the Malaysian bourse said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.89 436.66 +0.05
Singapore 3288.14 3283.07 +0.15
Kuala Lumpur 1620.93 1627.93 -0.43
Bangkok 1523.29 1521.52 +0.12
Jakarta 4612.05 4609.79 +0.05
Manila 6565.23 6521.64 +0.67
Ho Chi Minh 493.95 494.03 -0.02
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 439.89 424.10 +3.72
Singapore 3288.14 3167.08 +3.82
Kuala Lumpur 1620.93 1688.95 -4.03
Bangkok 1523.29 1391.93 +9.44
Jakarta 4612.05 4316.69 +6.84
Manila 6565.23 5812.73 +12.95
Ho Chi Minh 493.95 413.73 +19.39
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 152,887,000 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 87,249,100 153,276,933
Bangkok 18,538,693 21,231,708
Jakarta 5,892,091,500 4,149,787,817
Manila 177,358 111,529
Ho Chi Minh 69,424 79,502