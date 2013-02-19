Feb 19 The Philippines stock market gained to a record on Tuesday led by property developer Ayala Land Inc on foreign inflows, while others ended mixed ahead of German economic data, which may provide investors some direction after last week's weaker euro zone data. The Philippine index, which saw a net foreign inflow of $17.7 million, hit a fresh all-time high of 6,632.56 points, before ending 0.85 percent up at 6,620.72, surpassing its previous record close of 6,582.51 on Monday. Shares in Ayala Land, the largest property developer in the Philippines, which posted a 27 percent rise in net profit last week, gained 2.9 percent to its record high of 31.8 peso. Bangkok's SET index rose 0.58 percent to 1,532.07, to hit an 18-year high as domestic institutions bought large cap stocks, but volume was light as investors were cautious ahead of a central bank rate review. A 1.4 percent gain in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. . helped boost its overall Straight Times Index to end 0.2 percent up at 3295.77. Malaysia and Indonesia lost 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively despite foreign inflows. Jakarta saw a net foreign buying of $74.5 million, while Kuala Lumpur witnessed $9.85 million of inflows on Tuesday. Vietnam, the region's best market this year, ended 0.6 percent weaker at 490.78. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.39 439.89 +0.11 Singapore 3295.77 3288.14 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1615.07 1620.93 -0.36 Bangkok 1532.07 1523.29 +0.58 Jakarta 4602.06 4612.05 -0.22 Manila 6620.72 6565.23 +0.85 Ho Chi Minh 490.78 493.95 -0.64 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 440.39 424.10 +3.84 Singapore 3295.77 3167.08 +4.06 Kuala Lumpur 1615.07 1688.95 -4.37 Bangkok 1532.07 1391.93 +10.07 Jakarta 4602.06 4316.69 +6.61 Manila 6620.72 5812.73 +13.90 Ho Chi Minh 490.78 413.73 +18.62 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 213,124,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 111,521,200 152,618,783 Bangkok 15,810,746 21,152,415 Jakarta 12,259,320,500 4,224,797,217 Manila 145,829 111,898 Ho Chi Minh 104,488 79,168