Feb 20 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Wednesday, with the Philippines and Indonesian stock markets hitting a record high, while Thailand ended at a 19-year peak as an improving global economic outlook helped boost investor appetite for risky assets. The Philippine index, which saw a net foreign inflow of $7.5 million, hit a fresh all-time high of 6,690.00 points, before ending 0.42 percent up at 6,648.57, surpassing its previous record close of 6,632.56 on Tuesday. Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to hit a new record high close of 4,634.45 with a foreign inflow of $28.1 million, led by property shares, Reuters data showed. Bangkok's SET index jumped 0.95 percent to 1,546.64, to hit a 19-year closing high after the Thai central bank expectedly maintained its policy interest rate and said the economy could grow more than forecast this year. Singapore ended 0.4 percent firmer at 3,308.89, while Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse and the best performer this year, gained 0.8 percent at 494.83. Bucking the trend, Malaysia ended 0.1 percent weaker at 1613.33 with a net foreign outflow of $6.93 million, the stock market data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.94 440.41 +0.57 Singapore 3308.89 3295.77 +0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1613.33 1615.07 -0.11 Bangkok 1546.64 1532.07 +0.95 Jakarta 4634.45 4602.06 +0.70 Manila 6648.57 6620.72 +0.42 Ho Chi Minh 494.83 490.78 +0.83 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.94 424.10 +4.44 Singapore 3308.89 3167.08 +4.48 Kuala Lumpur 1613.33 1688.95 -4.37 Bangkok 1546.64 1391.93 +11.11 Jakarta 4634.51 4316.69 +7.36 Manila 6648.57 5812.73 +14.38 Ho Chi Minh 494.83 413.73 +19.60 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 201,205,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 151,813,800 151,986,220 Bangkok 15,535,127 21,284,398 Jakarta 8,067,151,000 4,499,509,767 Manila 183,924 112,205 Ho Chi Minh 78,547 79,840