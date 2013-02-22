Feb 22 Southeast Asian stocks gained on Friday,
recovering from sharp falls a day earlier, with foreign
investors buying into equities in Indonesia and Malaysia amid
hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not end its ultra-soft
monetary policy prematurely.
Indonesia gained 0.4 percent to close at a record
high of 4,651.12, with a net foreign inflow of $108.85 million.
Malaysia, the region's worst performer this year,
closed up 0.5 percent at a one-week high of 1622.08, with
foreign investors buying a net $59.41 million in shares.
Thailand ended 0.8 percent firmer, recovering sharp
losses in the previous day as property and construction shares
helped the overall index to gain.
Vietnam, the region's best performer so far which saw
its highest daily fall in six months in the previous day, edged
up 0.2 percent helped by late buying and a government assurance
that it was ready for an intervention to keep domestic markets
stable.
Singapore ended steady, while the Philippines
, which outperformed the regional markets in the week,
edged down 0.04 percent on profit taking.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.57 437.32 +0.97
Singapore 3288.13 3287.60 +0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1622.08 1614.05 +0.50
Bangkok 1540.13 1528.74 +0.75
Jakarta 4651.12 4632.40 +0.40
Manila 6665.06 6667.41 -0.04
Ho Chi Minh 477.69 476.73 +0.20
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.57 424.10 +4.12
Singapore 3288.13 3167.08 +3.82
Kuala Lumpur 1622.08 1688.95 -3.96
Bangkok 1540.13 1391.93 +10.65
Jakarta 4651.12 4316.69 +7.75
Manila 6665.06 5812.73 +14.66
Ho Chi Minh 477.69 413.73 +15.46
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 261,181,500 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 157,445,700 153,380,167
Bangkok 11,949,169 21,419,118
Jakarta 6,908,782,000 4,688,089,800
Manila 96,501 116,305
Ho Chi Minh 107,354 81,098