Feb 22 Southeast Asian stocks gained on Friday, recovering from sharp falls a day earlier, with foreign investors buying into equities in Indonesia and Malaysia amid hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not end its ultra-soft monetary policy prematurely. Indonesia gained 0.4 percent to close at a record high of 4,651.12, with a net foreign inflow of $108.85 million. Malaysia, the region's worst performer this year, closed up 0.5 percent at a one-week high of 1622.08, with foreign investors buying a net $59.41 million in shares. Thailand ended 0.8 percent firmer, recovering sharp losses in the previous day as property and construction shares helped the overall index to gain. Vietnam, the region's best performer so far which saw its highest daily fall in six months in the previous day, edged up 0.2 percent helped by late buying and a government assurance that it was ready for an intervention to keep domestic markets stable. Singapore ended steady, while the Philippines , which outperformed the regional markets in the week, edged down 0.04 percent on profit taking. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.57 437.32 +0.97 Singapore 3288.13 3287.60 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1622.08 1614.05 +0.50 Bangkok 1540.13 1528.74 +0.75 Jakarta 4651.12 4632.40 +0.40 Manila 6665.06 6667.41 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 477.69 476.73 +0.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.57 424.10 +4.12 Singapore 3288.13 3167.08 +3.82 Kuala Lumpur 1622.08 1688.95 -3.96 Bangkok 1540.13 1391.93 +10.65 Jakarta 4651.12 4316.69 +7.75 Manila 6665.06 5812.73 +14.66 Ho Chi Minh 477.69 413.73 +15.46 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 261,181,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 157,445,700 153,380,167 Bangkok 11,949,169 21,419,118 Jakarta 6,908,782,000 4,688,089,800 Manila 96,501 116,305 Ho Chi Minh 107,354 81,098