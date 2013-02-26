BANGKOK, Feb 26 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday on profit-booking in recent gainers such as PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk and Ayala Land Inc after Italy's inconclusive election fuelled concerns of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis. Jakarta's Composite Index lost 0.7 percent to 4,663.03 with Bank Mandiri fell 0.5 percent after Monday's 2.1 percent gain on strong results. The Philippines slid 1.4 percent to 6,630.67 as large cap Ayala Land declined 3.5 percent. Indonesia and the Philippines both hit record closes on Monday, making them among overbought markets, with the 14-day relative strength index ending at 72.4 and 70.2, respectively, on Tuesday. The level of 70 or above indicates a market is overbought. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 1.1 percent to a one-month low of 3,254.26 on heavy volume of 3.3 times a monthly average, led by a 6.6 percent drop in shares of Global Logistic Properties Ltd. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 3.9 percent, its biggest one day loss since August. Malaysia's main index eased 0.2 percent to 1,624.18, with retail and domestic institution selling shares worth $14.8 million and $26.7 million, respectively, countering foreign buying on the day, stock exchange data showed. Thai SET index finished down 0.6 percent at 1,530.32. Top energy firm PTT Pcl fell 1.4 percent after it reported a weaker-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter. More than 70 stocks were trading at high valuations, about 40 times price to earnings multiple, Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.89 443.82 -1.11 Singapore 3254.26 3288.76 -1.05 Kuala Lumpur 1624.18 1627.35 -0.19 Bangkok 1530.32 1540.13 -0.64 Jakarta 4663.03 4696.11 -0.70 Manila 6630.67 6721.33 -1.35 Ho Chi Minh 465.05 483.69 -3.85 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.89 424.10 +3.49 Singapore 3254.26 3167.08 +2.75 Kuala Lumpur 1624.18 1688.95 -3.83 Bangkok 1530.32 1391.93 +9.94 Jakarta 4663.03 4316.69 +8.02 Manila 6630.67 5812.73 +14.07 Ho Chi Minh 465.05 413.73 +12.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 884,243,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 131,905,900 153,225,713 Bangkok 11,218,922 21,331,632 Jakarta 5,565,935,500 4,899,423,517 Manila 121,423 118,299 Ho Chi Minh 93,966 81,558