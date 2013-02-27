BANGKOK, Feb 27 Indonesia's benchmark stock
index rallied to a record closing high on Wednesday thanks to
solid gains in large market caps such as PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia and as upbeat Standard & Poor's report
lifted appetite for banking shares.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.14 percent, the
biggest gain in more than five weeks, to 4,716.42, above
Monday's record close of 4,696.11. Shares in Telkom Indonesia,
the most actively traded by turnover, jumped 3.1 percent.
Banking shares were in favour, led by a 2.9 percent gain in
Bank Rakyat Indonesia, with Standard & Poor's
expecting Indonesian banks to maintain strong profitability,
high loan growth, and sound capitalisation this
year.
Others in the region came off day's highs, with late selling
sending Thai stocks to two-week lows. The Philippines
edged down 0.22 percent to 6,616.27, extending its loss
for a second session after Monday's record close of 6,721.33.
The region saw mixed foreign flows on the day. According to
traders, Indonesia saw inflows of 813 billion rupiah ($83.75
million) on the day while the Malaysian bourse reported foreign
buying of 125 million ringgit ($40.30 million).
The Thai stock market saw foreign selling of 204 million baht
($6.84 million), stock exchange data showed.
Chang Chiou Yi, a regional strategist at CIMB-GK Research,
has an 'overweight' rating on Indonesia and Thailand.
"Both markets have embarked on an investment upcycle. Stable
politics have helped business decision and there remain
structural positives such as the rising income base, property
demand and upcountry spending demand," Chang said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 442.46 438.84 +0.82
Singapore 3261.12 3254.26 +0.21
Kuala Lumpur 1624.14 1624.18 0.00
Bangkok 1518.05 1530.32 -0.80
Jakarta 4716.42 4663.03 +1.14
Manila 6616.27 6630.67 -0.22
Ho Chi Minh 465.72 465.05 +0.14
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 442.46 424.10 +4.33
Singapore 3261.12 3167.08 +2.97
Kuala Lumpur 1624.14 1688.95 -3.84
Bangkok 1518.05 1391.93 +9.06
Jakarta 4716.42 4316.69 +9.26
Manila 6616.27 5812.73 +13.82
Ho Chi Minh 465.72 413.73 +12.57
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 232,619,600 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 136,268,900 152,121,637
Bangkok 15,339,183 20,730,332
Jakarta 6,016,507,000 4,938,202,467
Manila 142,480 119,245
Ho Chi Minh 71,439 80,653