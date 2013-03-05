BANGKOK, March 5 Most Southeast Asian stocks
rose on Tuesday along with gains in Asian peers, with the
Philippine index nearing its record high close as large-cap
Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) rose on
robust quarterly profits, but an overbought Indonesia retreated.
Asian shares climbed on Tuesday as a globally accommodative
monetary stance helped revive risk appetite.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 1 percent while the MSCI's index of
Southeast Asia was 0.4 percent higher.
The Philippine index snapped its two-day losing
streak, ending up 1.12 percent at 6,711.72, just shy of its
record close of 6721.45 hit on Feb. 28. PLDT shares jumped to
five-year highs after it posted a six-fold rise in quarterly
profit.
Telecom firms also led among gainers in the region such as
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Malaysia's
DiGi.Com Bhd. In Bangkok, investors bought Shin
Corporation Pcl partly due to a high dividend
payout.
Bucking the trend, Indonesia edged down 0.2 percent
as investors sold recent gainers such as banks. PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia, which hit a record high on Feb. 28,
extended losses for a third session, falling 2.3 percent.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
dropped 1.4 percent, adding on Monday's 1.8 percent loss, due to
pressure from margin calls and weak buying demand.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.61 439.06 +1.04
Singapore 3248.26 3239.95 +0.26
Kuala Lumpur 1642.08 1635.98 +0.37
Bangkok 1549.31 1540.72 +0.56
Jakarta 4751.70 4761.46 -0.20
Manila 6711.72 6637.56 +1.12
Ho Chi Minh 462.12 468.74 -1.41
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 443.61 424.10 +4.60
Singapore 3248.26 3167.08 +2.56
Kuala Lumpur 1642.08 1688.95 -2.78
Bangkok 1549.31 1391.93 +11.31
Jakarta 4751.70 4316.69 +10.08
Manila 6711.72 5812.73 +15.47
Ho Chi Minh 462.12 413.73 +11.70
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 304,590,000 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 179,174,200 157,875,937
Bangkok 11,198,550 17,516,189
Jakarta 5,827,776,000 5,308,903,083
Manila 198,654 132,058
Ho Chi Minh 59,788 77,198