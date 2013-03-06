BANGKOK, March 6 Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Wednesday as a record close on Wall Street lifted appetite for
riskier assets and gains in large caps such as PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia led Indonesia to all-time
highs.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index snapped two days
of losses to close at 4,824.68, above its record close of
4,811.61 hit on March 1.
Investors bought large-caps such as PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia, which jumped almost 6 percent. In a
statement released after market hours, the company said its 2012
net income rose 17.2 percent, due to strong revenue growth.
The Philippine Composite Index climbed 1.8 percent to
6,835.21, its new all-time closing high, with conglomerate
Alliance Global Group Inc up nearly 5 percent.
It is now Asia's best performing bourse with a year-to-date
gain of 17.6 percent.
In Bangkok, the main SET index was up 0.65 percent
at 1,559.35, the highest close since January 1994. However,
turnover was relatively weak, falling to 68 percent from a
monthly average.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan gained nearly 1 percent while the MSCI's
index of Southeast Asia was up 1.2 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 447.50 443.58 +0.88
Singapore 3291.81 3248.26 +1.34
Kuala Lumpur 1651.84 1642.08 +0.59
Bangkok 1559.35 1549.31 +0.65
Jakarta 4824.68 4751.70 +1.54
Manila 6835.21 6711.72 +1.84
Ho Chi Minh 471.09 462.12 +1.94
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 447.50 424.10 +5.52
Singapore 3291.81 3167.08 +3.94
Kuala Lumpur 1651.84 1688.95 -2.20
Bangkok 1559.35 1391.93 +12.03
Jakarta 4824.68 4316.69 +11.77
Manila 6835.21 5812.73 +17.59
Ho Chi Minh 471.09 413.73 +13.86
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 240,363,300 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 162,757,700 158,936,563
Bangkok 11,423,868 16,851,170
Jakarta 7,245,016,000 5,403,471,317
Manila 204,251 134,890
Ho Chi Minh 35,558 76,232