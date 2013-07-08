(Corrects 3rd paragraph to make Indonesia's year-to-date gain to 2.7 percent, not 3.5 percent) BANGKOK, July 8 Thai stocks dropped 2.6 percent on Monday, joining the slump in Indonesia and the Philippines, as investors sold emerging market equities after strong U.S. jobs data heightened concerns about the Federal Reserve's stimulus cut. The selloff, spurred by the prospect of tighter global liquidity and rising risk aversion, helped derail the rallying markets this year. Indonesia saw its year-to-date gain falling to 2.7 percent, with Thailand's year-to-date gain down at 0.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.86 425.39 -2.48 Singapore 3155.47 3169.73 -0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1762.87 1772.27 -0.53 Bangkok 1404.64 1441.33 -2.55 Jakarta 4433.63 4602.81 -3.68 Manila 6318.91 6500.48 -2.79 Ho Chi Minh 482.77 485.66 -0.60 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.86 424.10 -2.18 Singapore 3155.47 3167.08 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1762.87 1688.95 +4.38 Bangkok 1404.64 1391.93 +0.91 Jakarta 4433.63 4316.69 +2.71 Manila 6318.91 5812.73 +8.71 Ho Chi Minh 482.77 413.73 +16.69 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 143,295,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 102,448,900 167,747,613 Bangkok 6,558,065 9,665,364 Jakarta 2,947,534,000 4,300,857,467 Manila 95,257 130,177 Ho Chi Minh 40,645 68,506 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)