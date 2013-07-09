BANGKOK, July 9 Thai stocks closed lower after a bout of late selling on Tuesday, with most other markets in Southeast Asia posting modest gains as investors sought bargains among battered emerging equities with sentiment buoyed by gains in Asia. Trade was largely light across the region, with volumes in Indonesia and Thailand falling to around 70 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions ahead of interest rate reviews by policy makers this week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.66 414.79 +0.69 Singapore 3178.63 3155.47 +0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1766.49 1762.87 +0.21 Bangkok 1398.69 1404.64 -0.42 Jakarta 4403.80 4433.63 -0.67 Manila 6327.02 6318.91 +0.13 Ho Chi Minh 485.50 482.77 +0.57 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.66 424.10 -1.52 Singapore 3178.63 3167.08 +0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1766.49 1688.95 +4.59 Bangkok 1398.69 1391.93 +0.49 Jakarta 4403.80 4316.69 +2.02 Manila 6327.02 5812.73 +8.85 Ho Chi Minh 485.50 413.73 +17.35 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 216,307,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 122,597,800 166,355,603 Bangkok 6,836,819 9,473,940 Jakarta 3,100,523,000 4,244,104,917 Manila 58,765 130,039 Ho Chi Minh 29,844 66,750