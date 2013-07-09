BANGKOK, July 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher in light volume on Tuesday as investors sought bargains among battered emerging equities with sentiment buoyed by gains in Asia. Indonesian shares, however, fell after some early gains. Singapore shares outperformed, with the Straits Times Index up 0.9 percent at 3,183.61, the highest in more than two weeks. Banks like DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank(UOB) rose after a broker recommendation. Nomura analysts said Singapore may be a safe haven in the region if markets see more volatility in the second half of the year. They upgraded banks on a steepening yield curve and downgraded commodity plays on a stronger dollar. In Bangkok, dividend-yielding stocks such as Advanced Info Service Pcl rose 2.6 percent. The SET index, which fell 2.6 percent on Monday due to foreign-led selling, recouped some gains and was up 0.6 percent. Jakarta's Composite Index bucked the trend, easing 0.65 percent after small initial gains. Property shares fell 3 percent, extending Monday's 6 percent fall on worries that the parliament might cut budget spending. The index has been one of Southeast Asia's worst performers this year amid foreign selling, trimming its year-to-date gain to 2.3 percent. Concerns about the Federal Reserve's stimulus cut and the prospect of tighter global liquidity dented sentiment for current account deficit countries like Indonesia. Investors were also cautious on expectations Bank Indonesia may raise the benchmark rate this week. In Thailand, the central bank's monetary policy committee is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent on Wednesday after a recent cut to support growth. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0825 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.17 414.79 +0.81 Singapore 3183.61 3155.47 +0.93 Kuala Lumpur 1767.55 1762.87 +0.27 Bangkok 1412.66 1404.64 +0.57 Jakarta 4404.69 4433.63 -0.65 Manila 6327.02 6318.91 +0.13 Ho Chi Minh 485.50 482.77 +0.57