BANGKOK, July 12 Philippine stocks gained 2.3
percent on Friday, led by large caps such as Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and SM Prime Holdings Inc
while other southeast Asian stocks came off day's
highs as broader Asia pulled lower.
Philippine economic outperformance helped bolster market
sentiment, traders said, with the main share index
trading at 6,553.34 by 0713 GMT, the highest in almost two
weeks, poised for a gain on the week of almost 1 percent.
Shares of PLDT, the second-largest firm by market value and
the most actively traded on the day, extended gains for a second
session, adding around 1 percent, as players hunted for bargain
from recently beaten-down shares in blue-chip firms.
SM Prime Holdings was among the top performers on the day,
rising 4 percent, after the mall operator said its shareholders
have approved a merger between the company and SM Land Inc.
Buying in blue-chips on good earnings results sent Vietnam's
benchmark index nearly 2 percent higher.
Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia
erased most of their early gains while Singapore
fell into negative territory as investors in Asian
stocks turned cautious ahead of Chinese data.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0713 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.48 430.17 +0.07
Singapore 3235.57 3248.92 -0.41
Kuala Lumpur 1782.65 1781.15 +0.08
Bangkok 1449.70 1447.04 +0.18
Jakarta 4609.20 4604.22 +0.11
Manila 6553.34 6407.36 +2.28
Ho Chi Minh 493.99 484.47 +1.97