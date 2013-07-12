BANGKOK, July 12 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains, but came off their day's highs
after rallying the day before, as Asia turned cautious ahead of
Chinese data on Monday.
Thai SET index closed up 0.5 percent on the day and
was up 0.9 percent on the week. Banking shares were up
0.6 percent, adding on Thursday's 6.2 percent surge amid short
covering activities after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish
comments on Wednesday.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.4 percent,
with shares in companies with exposures to Chinese markets such
as Wilmar International Ltd among losers. It was still
up 2.1 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best performer.
Among outperformers on Friday, the Philippines jumped
2.6 percent and Vietnam climbed 2 percent, led by gains
in blue chip firms such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
and PetroVietnam Gas.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.23 430.17 +0.01
Singapore 3236.06 3248.92 -0.40
Kuala Lumpur 1785.65 1781.15 +0.25
Bangkok 1453.71 1447.04 +0.46
Jakarta 4633.11 4604.22 +0.63
Manila 6574.21 6407.36 +2.60
Ho Chi Minh 493.99 484.47 +1.97
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.23 424.10 +1.45
Singapore 3236.06 3167.08 +2.18
Kuala Lumpur 1785.65 1688.95 +5.73
Bangkok 1453.71 1391.93 +4.44
Jakarta 4633.11 4316.69 +7.33
Manila 6574.21 5812.73 +13.10
Ho Chi Minh 493.99 413.73 +19.40
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 173,865,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 133,078,900 164,870,503
Bangkok 15,565,735 9,458,703
Jakarta 3,398,381,500 4,109,012,033
Manila 131,686 127,899
Ho Chi Minh 51,911 61,242