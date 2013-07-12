BANGKOK, July 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains, but came off their day's highs after rallying the day before, as Asia turned cautious ahead of Chinese data on Monday. Thai SET index closed up 0.5 percent on the day and was up 0.9 percent on the week. Banking shares were up 0.6 percent, adding on Thursday's 6.2 percent surge amid short covering activities after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish comments on Wednesday. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.4 percent, with shares in companies with exposures to Chinese markets such as Wilmar International Ltd among losers. It was still up 2.1 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best performer. Among outperformers on Friday, the Philippines jumped 2.6 percent and Vietnam climbed 2 percent, led by gains in blue chip firms such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and PetroVietnam Gas. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.23 430.17 +0.01 Singapore 3236.06 3248.92 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1785.65 1781.15 +0.25 Bangkok 1453.71 1447.04 +0.46 Jakarta 4633.11 4604.22 +0.63 Manila 6574.21 6407.36 +2.60 Ho Chi Minh 493.99 484.47 +1.97 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.23 424.10 +1.45 Singapore 3236.06 3167.08 +2.18 Kuala Lumpur 1785.65 1688.95 +5.73 Bangkok 1453.71 1391.93 +4.44 Jakarta 4633.11 4316.69 +7.33 Manila 6574.21 5812.73 +13.10 Ho Chi Minh 493.99 413.73 +19.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 173,865,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 133,078,900 164,870,503 Bangkok 15,565,735 9,458,703 Jakarta 3,398,381,500 4,109,012,033 Manila 131,686 127,899 Ho Chi Minh 51,911 61,242