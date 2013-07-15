BANGKOK, July 15 Indonesian shares fell on Monday as a fall in the rupiah against the dollar dented broader market sentiment, while other Southeast Asian stocks were mixed in early range-bound trading after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy was not as bad as feared. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.6 percent, after a 3.4 percent gain on Thursday and Friday, with appetite for shares picking up after Bank Indonesia surprised the market with interest rate hikes to stem outflows and combat inflation. "The Fed's statement on stimulus package, coupled with sudden, sharp increases of BI rate to buffer a weakening rupiah hasn't worked yet because the rupiah is still derailing," said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC Securities. This week, the Jakarta index will depend on the rupiah's movement and corporate earnings for the second quarter, he said. Banking shares retreated after last week's rally amid foreign buying interest. Shares in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero dropped 3.8 percent after gaining more than 8 percent in the previous two sessions. The Indonesian rupiah fell below 10,000 to the dollar on Monday, the first time in almost four years, on sustained dollar demand from local companies, traders said. Singapore's Straits Times Index inched up 0.1 percent, extending a three-week winning run. It was up 2.1 percent last week, the best in the region, after data showed Singapore's economy expanded the most in over two years in the April-June quarter. Among regional bright spots, PT Astra International Tbk gained nearly 1 percent after a broker recommendation. "At attractive valuations, dominant automaker Astra International should capture the largest portion of a fast-growing market despite rising competition," Nomura said in a report dated July 15. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0428 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.82 431.21 -0.09 Singapore 3240.41 3236.06 +0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1782.47 1785.65 -0.18 Bangkok 1455.17 1453.71 +0.10 Jakarta 4594.59 4633.11 -0.83 Manila 6617.18 6574.21 +0.65 Ho Chi Minh 495.84 493.99 +0.37 (Reporting by Viparat Janraprap and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)