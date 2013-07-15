BANGKOK, July 15 Philippine shares rose for a
third session to a five-week closing high on Monday as investors
further built holdings in large caps such as SM Investments Corp
while most other Southeast Asian stocks came off the
day's highs in light volume.
Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.06 percent at
4,635.73 after a 1 percent drop at one point amid weaker rupiah
.
Other Southeast Asian stock markets ended in a positive
territory after data suggested China's second-quarter economic
slowdown was not as bad as feared but late profit-taking orders
hit last week's rallying shares.
Among weak spots, Thai banks fell 0.9 percent after
a 6.8 percent rise in the past two sessions amid active
short-covering and foreign-led buying.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.98 431.21 -0.05
Singapore 3236.82 3236.06 +0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1786.67 1785.65 +0.06
Bangkok 1455.40 1453.71 +0.12
Jakarta 4635.73 4633.11 +0.06
Manila 6619.95 6574.21 +0.70
Ho Chi Minh 494.10 493.99 +0.02
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.98 424.10 +1.62
Singapore 3236.82 3167.08 +2.20
Kuala Lumpur 1786.67 1688.95 +5.79
Bangkok 1455.40 1391.93 +4.56
Jakarta 4635.73 4316.69 +7.39
Manila 6619.95 5812.73 +13.89
Ho Chi Minh 494.10 413.73 +19.43
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 186,299,000 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 111,349,400 158,583,107
Bangkok 15,895,648 9,683,515
Jakarta 2,592,388,500 4,049,634,100
Manila 130,470 127,870
Ho Chi Minh 43,476 57,968