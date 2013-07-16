July 16 Thailand and the Philippines stock
markets fell on Tuesday, while other Southeast Asian markets
were trading mixed in early trade as investors awaited clues
from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's twice-yearly monetary policy
report to the Congress later this week.
Thailand's main index was 0.6 percent down at 0507
GMT, while the Philippines index was 0.6 percent weaker
from its previous session's five-week closing high.
Investors will look for more clues on the U.S. central
bank's policy outlook when Bernanke will present the report to
the Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rakpong Chaisuparakul of KGI Securities said he expected the
Thai index to move sideways up on Tuesday though energy stocks
may continue to underperform in the near term due to concerns
about poor June quarter results.
"We still recommend investors hold equity position ahead of
Bernanke's testimony; we expect the event to be positive to the
market," he wrote in a report.
A weaker-than-forecast U.S. retail sales growth released on
Monday has backed the view that the Federal Reserve will hold
off reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.
Banking and energy shares dragged the overall index in
Thailand with PTT Exploration and Production PCL and
Krung Thai Bank PCL down 1.2 percent and 3.6 percent
respectively at 0451 GMT.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.3 percent and
Vietnam gained 0.5 percent. Singapore's Straits Times
Index was down 0.3 percent and Malaysia's main index
was steady.
Among regional weaker spots, Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
(SPH) was down 0.9 percent after it posted weak core
earnings for the third quarter.
Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl lost 1.4
percent as the petrochemical firm's outlook on weak refinery
performance for the second quarter outweighed a
better-than-expected performance for olefins and aromatics.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0501 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 431.07 430.82 +0.12
Singapore 3225.24 3236.82 -0.35
Kuala Lumpur 1787.08 1786.67 +0.02
Bangkok 1444.80 1455.40 -0.73
Jakarta 4548.99 4635.73 +0.29
Manila 6583.75 6619.95 -0.55
Ho Chi Minh 496.45 494.10 +0.48
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)