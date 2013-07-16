July 16 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Tuesday awaiting directions from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's twice-yearly monetary policy report to the Congress later this week. Philippine shares were down 0.6 percent, snapping a three-session gaining streak, falling from a five-week closing high as investors booked profits in SM Investments Corp, while other Southeast Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trading volume. Thailand's main share index closed 0.3 percent weaker, dropping from a near two-week high, led by banks and energy shares. Singapore's Straits Times index fell 0.4 percent, while Malaysia ended a tad weaker from the previous session's more-than-five-week high. Bucking the trend, Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent and Vietnam gained 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.20 430.12 +0.06 Singapore 3224.96 3236.82 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1786.39 1786.67 -0.02 Bangkok 1451.45 1455.40 -0.27 Jakarta 4644.04 4635.73 +0.18 Manila 6583.55 6619.95 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 496.22 494.10 +0.43 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.20 424.10 +1.67 Singapore 3224.96 3167.08 +1.83 Kuala Lumpur 1786.39 1688.95 +5.77 Bangkok 1451.45 1391.93 +4.28 Jakarta 4644.04 4316.69 +7.58 Manila 6583.55 5812.73 +13.26 Ho Chi Minh 496.22 413.73 +19.94 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.