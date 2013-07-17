July 17 Stock markets in Thailand and Indonesia gained in early trading on Wednesday, while other Southeast Asian markets were mixed as investors waited for clarity on when the U.S. central bank will roll back its $85-billion-a-month bond buying programme. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Thailand's main index was up 0.5 percent at 1,457.87 at 0518 GMT, led by banking shares. Foreign buying had remained modest, reflecting a lack of conviction for a serious return to the Thai stock market ahead of Bernanke testimony, which could signal the timing of the QE exit, Philip Securities said in a note. "In our view, there remains a significant risk to the downside for the market, while the room for upside appears limited," the note said. "For trading strategy, we advise investors to selectively accumulate stocks on weakness, with focus on good earnings and dividend plays. Cut loss if the SET index breaks below a key level of 1400." Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.6 percent at 4,671.05 after Indonesia's central bank governor said there was no need to be concerned about the current rate of the rupiah, adding that the economy would improve. The resistance level for the index is 4,675, Jakarta-based Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas said in a note. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent and Philippines main index was trading 0.5 percent weaker. Among regional bright spots, Shares in telecommunications firm M1 Ltd gained nearly 3 percent, outperforming the broader market and helping kick off Singapore's results season with an inspiring quarterly performance. Vietnam gained 0.2 percent in cautious trade, lifted by buying in big firms that are expected to post positive second-quarter earnings, traders said, while Malaysia's broader index was steady. For Asian Companies click For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0503 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.09 431.45 +0.08 Singapore 3215.00 3224.96 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1785.90 1786.39 -0.03 Bangkok 1456.16 1451.45 +0.32 Jakarta 4571.05 4644.04 +0.58 Manila 6548.88 6583.55 -0.53 Ho Chi Minh 497.16 496.22 +0.19 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo, Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)