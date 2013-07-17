July 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
firmer on Wednesday as investors waited for clarity on when the
U.S. central bank will roll back its $85-billion-a-month bond
buying programme.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who gives testimony
to Congress later in the day, is expected to balance a message
of enduring central bank support for the U.S. economy with a
reminder that the Fed's ultra-easy policies cannot last forever.
Jakarta's Composite Index gained for a sixth
straight session, adding 0.8 percent to hit a two-week closing
high, led by a 3.6 percent rise in consumer-related stock
Unilever Indonesia.
Thailand's main share index rose 0.5 percent to a
two-week closing high helped by banks, while Malaysia's share
index edged up 0.1 percent to a five-week high, with
$17.46 million net foreign inflows.
Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times index
fell 0.5 percent to a one-week low and the Philippines stock
index edged down 0.1 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 431.61 431.45 +0.04
Singapore 3208.33 3224.96 -0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1788.66 1786.39 +0.13
Bangkok 1458.08 1452.69 +0.46
Jakarta 4679.00 4644.04 +0.75
Manila 6574.72 6583.55 -0.13
Ho Chi Minh 497.50 496.22 +0.26
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 431.61 424.10 +1.77
Singapore 3208.33 3167.08 +1.30
Kuala Lumpur 1788.66 1688.95 +5.90
Bangkok 1458.08 1391.93 +4.75
Jakarta 4679.00 4316.69 +8.39
Manila 6574.72 5812.73 +13.11
Ho Chi Minh 497.50 413.73 +20.25
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.