July 22 Most Southeast Asian markets gained on Monday on expectations of strong quarterly results due in major financial centres over the next few weeks. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.47 percent, led by gains in shares of CNA Group and Singtel . CNA Group stocks soared 7.41 percent, while Singtel shares rose 1.32 percent. The Philippines index, Malaysia's stock index and Vietnam edged up about 0.1 percent. However, Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.57 percent to 4697.44, pressured by profit-taking in blue chip stocks , which dropped 0.94 percent. A weak Indonesian rupiah could hurt performance of corporates, which have higher exposure to U.S dollar, MNC Securities said in a note on Monday. Thailand market was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0505 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.09 434.28 -0.12 Singapore 3228.35 3213.26 +0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1799.54 1797.74 +0.1 Bangkok 1481.84 1481.84 0.00 Jakarta 4697.44 4724.41 -0.57 Manila 6630.72 6621.02 +0.15 Ho Chi Minh 504.70 503.76 +0.19 (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)