July 22 Most Southeast Asian markets edged up on Monday, on expectations of strong quarterly results due in major financial centres over the next few weeks. Most other Asian share markets were modestly higher, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng and mainland Chinese stocks lost a bit of ground. A dealer said markets were now turning to earnings in the upcoming weeks for direction. The Singapore benchmark index rose 0.66 percent, led by gains in CNA Group shares. Vietnam gained 0.48 percent after an afternoon rally with DHG Pharma rising 6.1 percent. The Philippine index was up 0.1 percent, while Malaysia's stock index was unchanged. Jakarta's composite index fell 0.96 percent, led by a more than 2 percent decline in consumer shares. Blue chip stocks dropped 1.7 percent. "We expect JCI to further increase this week as it has broken the two month downtrend resistance. However, we expect a technical correction for today would provide opportunities to buy on weakness within the range of 4,700 - 4,752," Trimegah Securities said in a note on Monday. The Thailand market was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.65 434.28 +0.32 Singapore 3234.63 3213.26 +0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1797.68 1797.74 +0.00 Bangkok 1481.84 1481.84 +0.00 Jakarta 4678.98 4724.41 -0.96 Manila 6627.36 6621.02 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 506.16 503.76 +0.48 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.65 424.10 +2.72 Singapore 3234.63 3167.08 +2.13 Kuala Lumpur 1797.68 1688.95 +6.44 Bangkok 1481.84 1391.93 +6.46 Jakarta 4678.98 4316.69 +8.39 Manila 6627.36 5812.73 +14.01 Ho Chi Minh 506.16 413.73 +22.34 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.