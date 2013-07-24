BANGKOK, July 24 Indonesian shares dropped 1 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday as a weaker rupiah spurred late selling, while Thai benchmark index slid to 1,500-level as market players locked quick gains in banking and telecom shares. There have been concerns about exchange rate uncertainties following the recent rupiah depreciation, said Jemmy Paul, fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta. "The market is nervous about the rupiah weakness ... Temporary selling in stocks is still expected until the rupiah finds its level of balance which should be around 10,500 to 11,000 per dollar," Jemmy said. Vietnamese shares ended down 2 percent, extending Tuesday's fall, on concerns about high inflation, while Thai stocks edged down 0.8 percent, reversing a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia posted modest gains while the Philippine index ended up 0.9 percent amid caution over the global outlook after a weak reading of China July flash HSBC Manufacturing PMI. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.24 439.29 -0.24 Singapore 3274.76 3253.76 +0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1810.00 1805.31 +0.26 Bangkok 1501.36 1513.31 -0.79 Jakarta 4718.10 4767.16 -1.03 Manila 6804.16 6743.21 +0.90 Ho Chi Minh 494.18 504.29 -2.00 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.24 424.10 +3.33 Singapore 3274.76 3167.08 +3.40 Kuala Lumpur 1810.00 1688.95 +7.17 Bangkok 1501.36 1391.93 +7.86 Jakarta 4718.10 4316.69 +9.30 Manila 6804.16 5812.73 +17.06 Ho Chi Minh 494.18 413.73 +19.45 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 271,095,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 132,910,800 160,019,163 Bangkok 13,072,050 10,118,928 Jakarta 2,813,738,500 3,651,705,033 Manila 82,715 114,377 Ho Chi Minh 60,420 52,350