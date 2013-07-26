BANGKOK, July 26 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended flat to weaker in a lacklustre session on Friday, awaiting directions on the U.S. stimulus from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, but Thai stock market gained on late buying in beaten-down stocks. Thai SET index climbed 1.4 percent to 1,476.71, reversing Thursday's 3 percent drop amid political concerns. Advanced Info Service, top actively traded and a short selling target on the previous session, jumped 2.5 percent. The rebound trimmed the weekly loss of Thai SET index to 0.4 percent. Philippine shares outperformed on the week amid hopes for the country to get its third investment grade rating from Moody's Investors Service, which has placed its rating for the country on review for an upgrade. The Philippine benchmark composite index, which measures the performance of 30 large-cap stocks, soared 2.2 percent on the week, the fifth straight week of gain. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 433.49 432.20 +0.30 Singapore 3236.10 3235.68 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1807.61 1808.42 -0.04 Bangkok 1476.71 1456.68 +1.38 Jakarta 4658.87 4674.12 -0.33 Manila 6763.62 6800.11 -0.54 Ho Chi Minh 493.93 491.78 +0.44 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 433.49 424.10 +2.21 Singapore 3236.10 3167.08 +2.18 Kuala Lumpur 1807.61 1688.95 +7.03 Bangkok 1476.71 1391.93 +6.09 Jakarta 4658.87 4316.69 +7.93 Manila 6763.62 5812.73 +16.36 Ho Chi Minh 493.93 413.73 +19.38 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 184,912,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 117,871,100 159,035,770 Bangkok 8,467,909 10,384,930 Jakarta 2,265,767,000 3,484,758,983 Manila 58,951 113,935 Ho Chi Minh 43,407 51,512