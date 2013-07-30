BANGKOK, July 30 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday as the Indonesian main index rebounded
after four sessions of losses and regional benchmarks reversed
recent falls, helped by selective buying in the reporting
season.
The Jakarta Composite Index topped gainers, rising
nearly 1 percent, as shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk gained after
positive quarterly results.
The market rebound also got a lift due to better
expectations from the domestic economy after the recent weak
sentiment on concerns about the rupiah's weakness.
In Bangkok, the SET index edged up 0.2 percent, with
shares such as industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl
outperforming on expectations of strong quarterly results. The
company is due to report earnings on Wednesday.
The Philippine main index rose 0.2 percent. Among the
major gainers, shares of BDO Unibank Inc, the biggest
lender, gained 2 percent on strong first-half earnings. ().
Trading volume remained light across the region as Asia
positioned for the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
In Kuala Lumpur, the main index bucked the trend,
falling 0.2 percent amid a weaker ringgit due to
redemption of maturing bonds.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0740 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 429.01 428.58 +0.10
Singapore 3244.96 3236.97 +0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1794.71 1798.78 -0.23
Bangkok 1457.78 1454.28 +0.24
Jakarta 4624.68 4580.47 +0.96
Manila 6728.00 6717.66 +0.15
Ho Chi Minh 490.32 485.69 +0.95