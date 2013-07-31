BANGKOK, July 31 Malaysian shares dropped more
than 1 percent to their lowest in three weeks on Wednesday,
underperforming most others in Southeast Asia, as credit fears
hit large caps such as Malayan Banking and CIMB Group
Holdings.
Malaysia's benchmark stock index slipped to
1,773.29, the lowest since July 10. It was trading down 1.01
percent at 1776.98 at 0403 GMT, extending its loss over the past
four sessions and wiping out most of the nearly 2 percent gain
recorded so far this month.
Ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook on Malaysia's sovereign
debt to negative on Tuesday, citing gloomier prospects for
reforms to tackle its rising debt burden following a divisive
election result this year.
The downgrade sent the Malaysian ringgit to
three-year lows on Wednesday.
Other Southeast Asian stock markets drifted into negative
territory, tracking weaker global markets ahead of the outcome
of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and the release of
U.S. GDP data.
The Philippines' key index lost 1.2 percent while
Jakarta's Composite Index eased 0.7 percent, both
reversing gains on the previous session that were helped by
selective buying in a reporting season.
The Thai benchmark SET index pared early small gains
to fall 0.6 percent, extending the previous session's loss of
1.3 percent amid political concerns.
"... any rebound will be unstable as investors minimize
activities ahead of the U.S. FOMC meeting results released
tonight and also the ECB meeting Tuesday. Locally, political
uncertainties remain as parliament is going to reconvene this
Thursday," broker KGI Securities said about Thailand in a
report.
The region looks set to post mixed results in July after
sharp drops in June, with Indonesia poised for a monthly loss of
5 percent. Singapore and the Philippines are set to end
almost 3 percent higher in July, among outperformers.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change 0353 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.89 427.46 -1.03
Singapore 3235.43 3245.45 -0.31
Kuala Lumpur 1776.28 1795.08 -1.05
Bangkok 1426.26 1435.44 -0.64
Jakarta 4577.52 4608.49 -0.67
Manila 6646.57 6728.00 -1.21
Ho Chi Minh 489.44 488.54 +0.18
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Supriya Kurane)