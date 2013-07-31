BANGKOK, July 31 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Wednesday, with Malaysian benchmark sliding to a three-week closing low after Fitch Ratings downgraded the country's credit outlook, while Thai key index ended at a three-week low amid political concerns. Malaysia's main index was down 1.3 percent at 1,772.62 on Wednesday, ending the month 0.05 percent lower, as credit fears spurred selling in market large caps such as CIMB Group Holdings, the most actively traded. Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.9 percent on the day, extending its loss for a third session, in relatively moderate volume. It was down 2 percent in July, the third straight month of loss. Sentiment in the region was broadly weak in line with global markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and the release of U.S. GDP data. Indonesian shares staged a late rebound to inch up 0.04 percent on the day, trimming their loss on the month to 4.3 percent, the region's worst performer. Stocks in Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam reversed their steep losses in June to gain more than 2 percent in July. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.98 427.46 -1.05 Singapore 3221.93 3245.45 -0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1772.62 1795.08 -1.25 Bangkok 1423.14 1435.44 -0.86 Jakarta 4610.38 4608.49 +0.04 Manila 6639.12 6728.00 -1.32 Ho Chi Minh 491.85 488.54 +0.68 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.98 424.10 -0.26 Singapore 3221.93 3167.08 +1.73 Kuala Lumpur 1772.62 1688.95 +4.95 Bangkok 1423.14 1391.93 +2.24 Jakarta 4610.38 4316.69 +6.80 Manila 6639.12 5812.73 +14.22 Ho Chi Minh 491.85 413.73 +18.88 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 563,832,700 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 277,156,000 156,109,180 Bangkok 12,087,540 10,123,131 Jakarta 2,919,747,500 3,291,560,367 Manila 98,990 107,007 Ho Chi Minh 41,623 48,827