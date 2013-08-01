BANGKOK, Aug 1 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, led by regional large caps, as positive Chinese data lifted broader Asia, but Indonesia's high inflation trimmed earlier gains in the benchmark index. The Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 0.3 percent at 4,624.34 amid weaknesses in interest rate-sensitive stocks such as banks and property, with high inflation in July raising expectations of an increase in interest rates. Shares in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk led among bottom performers, tumbling 14.4 percent after Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd pulled the plug on a $7.2 billion takeover of the Indonesian lender. Singapore-listed DBS Group shares gained 3.2 percent, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index which was up 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.68 423.03 +0.63 Singapore 3243.29 3221.93 +0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1777.82 1772.62 +0.29 Bangkok 1437.51 1423.14 +1.01 Jakarta 4624.34 4610.38 +0.30 Manila 6661.44 6639.12 +0.34 Ho Chi Minh 492.43 491.85 +0.12 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.68 424.10 +0.37 Singapore 3243.29 3167.08 +2.41 Kuala Lumpur 1777.82 1688.95 +5.26 Bangkok 1437.51 1391.93 +1.01 Jakarta 4624.34 4316.69 +7.13 Manila 6661.44 5812.73 +14.60 Ho Chi Minh 492.43 413.73 +19.02 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 234,772,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 177,514,500 156,892,323 Bangkok 6,226,534 10,175,031 Jakarta 2,848,430,500 3,220,423,450 Manila 83,337 105,009 Ho Chi Minh 31,502 47,990