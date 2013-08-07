BANGKOK, Aug 7 Singapore stocks posted small gains while Malaysia ended lower on Wednesday, both ending a shortened week with losses, with trading most active in large caps, including Singapore Telecommunications and Malayan Banking. Singapore's index gained 0.16 percent on the day and fell 0.7 percent on the week, reversing two weeks of rising streaks. Malaysia's index fell 0.3 percent, extending its weakness for a second week with a 0.2 percent loss. Trading volume for Singapore and Malaysia was relatively light ahead of market holiday on Thursday and Friday, with weak global equities weighing on sentiment. Signs the U.S. Federal Reserve might trim its stimulus programme as soon as next month sparked a broad selloff in world share markets on Wednesday. After a range-bound session, the Philippine main index ended flat after three sessions of falls. Vietnam outperformed regional peers, closing up 0.7 percent, led by blue chips such as PetroVietnam Gas. Thai stocks ended the day nearly unchanged amid political worries. Lawmakers in Thailand debated a political amnesty bill on Wednesday as anti-government protesters demanded it be scrapped because they say it will help exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra return home a free man. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.58 422.86 -0.07 Singapore 3229.91 3224.89 +0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1779.32 1784.64 -0.30 Bangkok 1429.99 1429.39 +0.04 Manila 6420.79 6420.78 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 500.10 496.56 +0.71 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.58 424.10 -0.36 Singapore 3229.91 3167.08 +1.98 Kuala Lumpur 1779.32 1688.95 +5.35 Bangkok 1429.99 1391.93 +2.73 Jakarta 4640.78 4316.69 +7.51 Manila 6420.79 5812.73 +10.46 Ho Chi Minh 500.10 413.73 +20.88 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 265,183,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 71,763,400 156,082,157 Bangkok 5,983,726 9,956,166 Manila 74,526 101,466 Ho Chi Minh 40,448 44,123