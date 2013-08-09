BANGKOK, Aug 9 Thai stocks retreated 1 percent on Friday, trimming some of its gains on the week, as cautions about political development at home spurred late selling ahead of a three-day weekend while Vietnam extended gains for a second week led by blue chips. The Thai benchmark SET index closed at 1,432.25, ending four sessions of gains, with local brokers attributing the market fall to a "follow-through selling" after the index broke below a key technical support level of 1,440. It was still up 0.8 percent on the week, the second-best performer after Vietnam's VN index, which rose 1.2 percent on the week. The Thai exchange posted $289 million worth of net foreign selling over six sessions to Thursday amid domestic political tensions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.68 425.03 -0.08 Bangkok 1432.25 1447.16 -1.03 Ho Chi Minh 500.62 498.22 +0.48 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.68 424.10 +0.14 Singapore -- 3167.08 +1.98 Kuala Lumpur -- 1688.95 +5.35 Bangkok 1432.25 1391.93 +2.90 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +7.51 Manila -- 5812.73 +10.18 Ho Chi Minh 500.62 413.73 +21.00 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 7,111,256 9,757,563 Ho Chi Minh 28,096 41,502