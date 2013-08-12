BANGKOK, Aug 12 Singapore's sharemaket edged higher on stronger-than-expected second quarter GDP growth and an economic outlook upgrade, while Indonesia's benchmark index fell to a two-week closing low led by losses in top firm PT Astra International Tbk. Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.07 percent, Malaysia's main index gained 0.3 percent and Philippine stocks rose 0.6 percent, while Vietnam eased 0.2 percent on Monday. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite slipped 0.9 percent to 4,597.78, the lowest close since July 29, with shares in the market's biggest firm by value PT Astra International Tbk extending their loss on day to almost 4 percent after a brokerage earnings downgrade. The region was broadly focussed on quarterly earnings results for further market indications, while caution over Indonesia's review of interest rates this week dented stock market sentiment, brokers said. Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark rate at 6.5 percent on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, though a sizable minority of respondents predicted another hike to battle high inflation and a wide current account deficit. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.17 424.69 -0.12 Singapore 3232.24 3229.91 +0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1784.57 1779.32 +0.30 Jakarta 4597.78 4640.78 -0.93 Manila 6443.81 6404.23 +0.62 Ho Chi Minh 499.46 500.62 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.17 424.10 +0.02 Singapore 3232.24 3167.08 +2.06 Kuala Lumpur 1784.57 1688.95 +5.66 Bangkok -- 1391.93 +2.90 Jakarta 4597.78 4316.69 +6.51 Manila 6443.81 5812.73 +10.86 Ho Chi Minh 499.46 413.73 +20.72 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 232,642,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 125,016,200 147,749,067 Jakarta 2,595,198,500 3,077,794,033 Manila 43,214 85,575 Ho Chi Minh 31,953 39,769