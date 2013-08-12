BANGKOK, Aug 12 Singapore's sharemaket edged
higher on stronger-than-expected second quarter GDP growth and
an economic outlook upgrade, while Indonesia's benchmark index
fell to a two-week closing low led by losses in top firm PT
Astra International Tbk.
Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.07
percent, Malaysia's main index gained 0.3 percent and
Philippine stocks rose 0.6 percent, while Vietnam
eased 0.2 percent on Monday.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite slipped 0.9 percent to
4,597.78, the lowest close since July 29, with shares in the
market's biggest firm by value PT Astra International Tbk
extending their loss on day to almost 4 percent after
a brokerage earnings downgrade.
The region was broadly focussed on quarterly earnings
results for further market indications, while caution over
Indonesia's review of interest rates this week dented stock
market sentiment, brokers said.
Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
rate at 6.5 percent on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, though a
sizable minority of respondents predicted another hike to battle
high inflation and a wide current account deficit.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 424.17 424.69 -0.12
Singapore 3232.24 3229.91 +0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1784.57 1779.32 +0.30
Jakarta 4597.78 4640.78 -0.93
Manila 6443.81 6404.23 +0.62
Ho Chi Minh 499.46 500.62 -0.23
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 424.17 424.10 +0.02
Singapore 3232.24 3167.08 +2.06
Kuala Lumpur 1784.57 1688.95 +5.66
Bangkok -- 1391.93 +2.90
Jakarta 4597.78 4316.69 +6.51
Manila 6443.81 5812.73 +10.86
Ho Chi Minh 499.46 413.73 +20.72
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 232,642,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 125,016,200 147,749,067
Jakarta 2,595,198,500 3,077,794,033
Manila 43,214 85,575
Ho Chi Minh 31,953 39,769