BANGKOK, Aug 13 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Tuesday with the Philippine benchmark at its highest close in almost two weeks and the Malaysian key index hitting a two-week high as investors sought large caps with better values in the reporting season. A rally in Philippine index heavyweights, including SM Investments Corp and Metropolitan Bank & Trust, sent the key index 1.7 percent higher at 6,554.62, the highest close since Aug. 1. The Malaysian index rose 0.6 percent to 1,795.09, the highest close since July 29, while Singapore's index edged up 0.4 percent, with CIMB Group Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications among the actively traded stocks. The Thai SET index climbed 1.9 percent to 1,459.08, a two-week closing high, with dividend-yielding banks rising. However, investors largely awaited the parliamentary session later this month that will deliberate a borrowing bill for the 2-trillion-baht infrastructure investment, brokers said. Vietnam pared earlier gains to fall 0.4 percent, bucking the regional trend. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.93 424.02 +0.92 Singapore 3244.12 3232.24 +0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1795.09 1784.57 +0.59 Bangkok 1459.08 1432.25 +1.87 Jakarta 4652.39 4597.78 +1.19 Manila 6554.62 6443.81 +1.72 Ho Chi Minh 497.73 499.46 -0.35 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.93 424.10 +0.90 Singapore 3244.12 3167.08 +2.43 Kuala Lumpur 1795.09 1688.95 +6.28 Bangkok 1459.08 1391.93 +4.82 Jakarta 4652.39 4316.69 +7.78 Manila 6554.62 5812.73 +12.76 Ho Chi Minh 497.73 413.73 +20.30 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 282,266,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 131,123,000 145,332,177 Bangkok 7,518,833 9,435,271 Jakarta 2,889,315,500 3,049,352,300 Manila 78,962 82,263 Ho Chi Minh 36,520 39,665