BANGKOK, Aug 14 Most Southeast Asian stocks
gained on Wednesday as investors bought shares with strong
earnings, including Philippine Robinsons Land Corp,
while interest rate-sensitive shares rose in Indonesia ahead of
a central bank decision on Thursday.
The Philippine index finished up 1.56 percent at
6,656.61, the highest close since Aug. 1. Jakarta's Composite
Index <.JKSE > extended its gain for a second day, up 1 percent
at 4,699.73, the highest close since July 24.
Vietnam rose 1.17 percent, with investors buying
shares of blue chip companies in the energy, food and banking
sectors.
Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
were little changed in relatively thin trade as Asia was
broadly weak after U.S. sales data reinforced expectations that
the Federal Reserve will soon pare its stimulus.
Foreign investors have reduced weights in most Southeast
Asian stocks, with Thai exchange posting net foreign selling for
the month to Aug. 13 worth $345 million and Malaysian bourse
recording net foreign selling of $382 million for the period.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 428.19 428.21 0.00
Singapore 3248.66 3244.12 +0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1793.73 1795.09 -0.08
Bangkok 1460.63 1459.08 +0.11
Jakarta 4699.73 4652.39 +1.02
Manila 6656.61 6554.62 +1.56
Ho Chi Minh 503.57 497.73 +1.17
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 428.19 424.10 +0.96
Singapore 3248.66 3167.08 +2.58
Kuala Lumpur 1793.73 1688.95 +6.20
Bangkok 1460.63 1391.93 +4.94
Jakarta 4699.73 4316.69 +8.87
Manila 6656.61 5812.73 +14.52
Ho Chi Minh 503.57 413.73 +21.71
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 201,488,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 101,374,400 141,748,137
Bangkok 8,241,676 9,297,357
Jakarta 3,467,141,000 3,032,143,267
Manila 70,945 82,201
Ho Chi Minh 35,781 39,621