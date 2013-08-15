BANGKOK, Aug 15 Indonesian shares posted limited losses on Thursday as rate sensitive stocks, such as property, reversed earlier falls after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected, while most Southeast Asian stocks fell, tracking global markets. Jakarta's Composite Index bounced off its day's low and ended down 0.3 percent, after remaining in negative territory through the session on caution over the interest rate outcome, with some economists expecting a rate increase. Bank Indonesia announced late in the day that it held the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, in a bid to support growth as inflation hits domestic demand and investment is slowing. The property sub-index, which had slipped earlier as a possible rate hike was seen making home purchases less affordable, edged up 0.44 percent. Among the underperformers, Philippine stocks ended three sessions of gains to fall 1.1 percent while Singapore finished 0.9 percent lower, erasing a 0.7 percent rise over the past four sessions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.91 428.13 -0.52 Singapore 3220.92 3248.66 -0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1792.21 1793.73 -0.08 Bangkok 1453.07 1460.63 -0.52 Jakarta 4685.13 4699.73 -0.31 Manila 6580.71 6656.61 -1.14 Ho Chi Minh 508.22 503.57 +0.92 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.91 424.10 +0.43 Singapore 3220.92 3167.08 +1.70 Kuala Lumpur 1792.21 1688.95 +6.11 Bangkok 1453.07 1391.93 +4.39 Jakarta 4685.13 4316.69 +8.54 Manila 6580.71 5812.73 +13.21 Ho Chi Minh 508.22 413.73 +22.84 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 234,279,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 130,947,000 140,757,577 Bangkok 7,515,277 9,268,201 Jakarta 2,800,799,500 3,015,191,300 Manila 76,937 79,828 Ho Chi Minh 63,488 39,284