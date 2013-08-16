BANGKOK, Aug 16 Indonesian stocks suffered the
worst drop in almost six weeks on Friday, and ended with losses
for the third straight week, while other Southeast Asian stocks
retreated amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
scale back its stimulus programme.
Late sell-offs in large caps sent Jakarta's Composite Index
2.5 percent lower on the day, down 1.6 percent on the
week, with selling most active in Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero
and Telekomunikasi Indonesia.
A fall in the Indonesian rupiah to a four-year low,
plus weak second quarter GDP growth of 5.8 percent released
earlier in the month, sparked concerns among investors about a
high interest rate outlook and further dented the local stock
market.
"Putting all of this together, given the concerns over the
high level of inflation and the weakness of the rupiah, further
rate hikes are likely before the end of the year," said Gareth
Leather, an economist at London-based Capital Economics.
The prospect of tighter global liquidity derailed the rally
in the region's outperformers this year, with the Philippine
index down 0.8 percent on the day, trimming its gain on
the week to 1.9 percent.
Vietnam pared earlier gains to end a tad lower at
0.08 percent. It was still up 1.4 percent on the week, with a
year-to-date gain of 22.7 percent, Asia's fourth-best performing
bourse.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.28 428.13 -0.84
Singapore 3197.53 3248.66 -0.73
Kuala Lumpur 1788.24 1793.73 -0.22
Bangkok 1445.76 1460.63 -0.50
Jakarta 4568.65 4699.73 -2.49
Manila 6525.95 6656.61 -0.83
Ho Chi Minh 507.79 503.57 -0.08
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.28 424.10 -0.43
Singapore 3197.53 3167.08 +0.96
Kuala Lumpur 1788.24 1688.95 +5.88
Bangkok 1445.76 1391.93 +3.87
Jakarta 4568.65 4316.69 +5.84
Manila 6525.95 5812.73 +12.27
Ho Chi Minh 507.79 413.73 +22.73
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 214,066,400 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 98,314,500 140,023,873
Bangkok 8,149,491 9,265,432
Jakarta 3,289,657,500 2,987,989,000
Manila 61,855 78,323
Ho Chi Minh 60,576 40,086