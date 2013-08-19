By Viparat Jantraprap and Andjarsari Paramaditha
BANGKOK/JAKARTA, Aug 19 Indonesian shares
dropped 5.6 percent on Monday, their worst loss since October
2011, as the country's wider current account deficit and a fall
in the rupiah spurred fund outflows while Thai stocks fell to
six-week lows after weak economic data.
Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) closed at 4,313.52,
around seven-month lows, led by losses in shares in blue chip
firms. The selling earlier in the day was led by
foreign investors, a trader said.
Losses in banking, led by state-backed lender Bank
Rakyat Indonesia, and property shares
extended from last week due to Bank Indonesia's slower loan
growth target and regulations effective in November.
In response to Indonesia's slowing economic environment, the
central bank said it expects 2013 growth to be at the "lower
end" of its forecast range of 5.8-6.2 percent. Last month, it
cut its projection to that range from 6.2-6.6 percent
previously.
Selling momentum in Indonesian shares increased and the
rupiah plumbed four-year lows on Monday after Indonesia
released data on Friday showing its current account deficit
widened to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the second
quarter of the year, from 2.4 percent in the previous
quarter.
CIMB strategist Chang Chiou Yi has an 'underweight' call on
Indonesian stocks.
"I think the fallout in the market is led by concerns of
widening current account deficit, the drop in fx reserves and
the rising inflation as well monetary tightening," said CIMB
strategist Chang Chiou Yi.
The Indonesian stock exchange saw a net foreign outflow of
almost $90 million on Friday when the main index tumbled 2.5
percent as the prospect of stimulus cut in the United States
worried investors and dented sentiment.
In Bangkok, weaker-than-expected GDP growth data for the
second quarter and a 2013 GDP growth downgrade spurred
broad-based selling.
The main SET index fell 3.3 percent to 1,398.48, the
lowest close since July 10, led down by the large cap banking
sector and the telecoms sector.
"The Thai stock market performed worse than expected today.
The weak GDP data will lead to corporate earnings downgrade for
the second half and we already see selling pressure on stocks
across the board," said Teerada Charnyingyong, senior strategist
at broker Phillip Securities.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia posted
slight losses, tracking broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.7
percent lower.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
gained 0.64 percent as investors were encouraged that a proposal
by market regulators to raise the limit on foreign ownership in
listed companies was supported by the government.
The Philippines suspended trading in the stock, foreign
currency and debt markets on Monday due to heavy rains and
flooding in some parts of the capital.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
SE Asia Index* 407.82 417.65 -2.35
Singapore 3173.33 3197.53 -0.76
Kuala Lumpur 1778.36 1788.24 -0.55
Bangkok 1398.48 1445.76 -3.27
Jakarta 4313.52 4568.65 -5.58
Manila -- 6525.95 --
Ho Chi Minh 511.02 507.79 +0.64
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 407.82 424.10 -3.84
Singapore 3173.33 3167.08 +0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1778.36 1688.95 +5.29
Bangkok 1398.48 1391.93 +0.47
Jakarta 4313.52 4316.69 -0.07
Manila -- 5812.73 +12.27
Ho Chi Minh 511.02 413.73 +23.52
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 230,727,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 148,591,400 137,624,407
Bangkok 7,603,136 9,213,287
Jakarta 3,906,464,500 2,970,115,083
Ho Chi Minh 61,780 40,828