BANGKOK, Aug 21 Indonesian stocks rebounded in strong trade on Wednesday as the government's plan on a policy package to combat inflation and job losses cheered investors, while Malaysian market ended nearly unchanged in a range bound session before a key economic data. Indonesia's key index finished up 1 percent, regaining some of the steep loss this week, ahead of the policy package scheduled for Friday. After a range bound session, Malaysia's index edged down 0.03 percent at 1,744.85. Central bank data released after market close on Wednesday showed Malaysia's second-quarter current account surplus narrowed to 2.6 billion ringgit from 8.7 billion ringgit in the previous quarter. Thai SET index underperformed peers, falling 1.2 percent, taking its loss this week to more than 6 percent. The market saw late selling in banking stocks, led by Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank. Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a net 5.7 billion baht ($180.12 million) on the day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.07 398.40 -0.58 Singapore 3108.99 3128.75 -0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1744.85 1745.42 -0.03 Bangkok 1355.14 1370.86 -1.15 Jakarta 4218.45 4174.98 +1.04 Ho Chi Minh 502.70 504.81 -0.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.07 424.10 -6.61 Singapore 3108.99 3167.08 -1.83 Kuala Lumpur 1744.85 1688.95 +3.31 Bangkok 1355.14 1391.93 -2.64 Jakarta 4218.45 4316.69 -2.28 Manila -- 5812.73 +12.27 Ho Chi Minh 502.70 413.73 +21.50 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 257,657,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 197,765,500 144,950,190 Bangkok 7,534,952 9,359,051 Jakarta 5,090,713,000 3,114,683,733 Ho Chi Minh 53,824 42,734