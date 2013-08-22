BANGKOK, Aug 22 Philippine stocks plunged on Thursday, joining those in broader Southeast Asian markets, after a three-day break due to heavy flooding in Manila, while Malaysia fell to the lowest in almost four months on weak economic data. The Philippine main index was down 6.1 percent at 6,126.77, falling at one point to 6,074.02, the lowest since June 26, on heavy volume that was 2.2 times a full day average over the past 30 sessions. Large caps were hit hard, led by an 8.4 percent drop in the biggest firm by market value SM Investments Corp. Shares in index heavyweight Alliance Global Group Inc also slid 8 percent. Jose Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities in Manila, said the index could extend the fall to 6,000 level later in the day. "If you look at the money market rates, you now can see an upward pressure on interest rates, and that of course is a pain for the equities market," he said. "The GDP data due out next week could help provide the cushion for the market. But a weak number accompanied by the current concerns on QE would be a double whammy," he said. Philippine second quarter GDP data is due on Aug. 29. Malaysian's benchmark stock index slipped 1.7 percent to 1,714.74, the lowest since May 3. Malaysia reported a slump in current account surplus and cut its economic growth forecast for the year, exposing it to a selloff that has battered Indonesian and Indian markets on fears investors will shift to recovering Western economies. Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting in July reinforced the outlook for a near-term cut in stimulus, denting broader Asia and spurring more portfolio outflows in Southeast Asia. Jakarta's Composite Index lost 2.4 percent, reversing a 1 percent gain on the previous session that was partly helped by bargain hunting. Indonesia's wider current account deficit data in the second quarter triggered the selloff early this week, making it one of Asia's underperformers this year, with a year-to-date loss of 4.5 percent. Thai SET index was down 1.8 percent, extending its fall this week to 8 percent and taking its year-to-date loss to 4.4 percent. Singapore fell 1.2 percent, with selling most active in large caps such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd . Vietnam was down 0.5 percent, led by blue chips. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0507 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.36 396.08 +2.96 Singapore 3071.32 3108.99 -1.21 Kuala Lumpur 1714.74 1744.85 -1.73 Bangkok 1333.28 1355.14 -1.61 Jakarta 4122.37 4218.45 -2.28 Manila 6126.77 6525.95 -6.12 Ho Chi Minh 500.22 502.70 -0.49