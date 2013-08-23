BANGKOK, Aug 23 Indonesian stocks rose 1.4 percent by midday on Friday, trimming losses so far in the week to 7.4 percent, as investors rebuilt positions in the battered market amid optimism about economic measures while bargain hunting emerged across the region. Indonesian government unveiled during the midday break a package of policy measures to reduce imports and boost investment in labour intensive industries, as it aims to lift confidence in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Large caps which were hit hard this week recouped some losses, with shares in state-backed lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia surging 4.7 percent after a 18.4 percent drop in the week to Thursday. The policies were expected to halt a slide in Indonesian rupiah while arresting corrections in financial markets, said Harry Su, head of research at broker Bahana Securities in Jakarta. Thai SET index edged up 0.07 percent at 1,352.76 at midday, gaining as much as 1.4 percent earlier, as market players locked quick profits in shares such as Siam Cement Pcl but Kasikornbank Pcl rose amid short covering. The index is set to post a 6.4 percent loss on the week, the biggest in five months and the second worst in the region. Market awaited exports data next week to gauge the health of the Thai economy, brokers said. "Although we expect the SET index to rebound to 1,370/80 level, investors should be aware of the high profit-taking," Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report to clients. The Philippine main index was nearly flat in a choppy trade, coming off its day high ahead of three-day weekend. The market will resume trade on Tuesday. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 2.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0629 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 388.90 387.19 +0.44 Singapore 3092.78 3089.40 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1728.32 1720.37 +0.46 Bangkok 1352.76 1351.81 +0.07 Jakarta 4230.85 4171.41 +1.42 Manila 6135.97 6136.73 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 483.38 496.12 -2.57