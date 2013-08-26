BANGKOK, Aug 26 Indonesian stocks closed at their lowest in nearly a year on Monday as investors weighed in the potential impact of recent government measures on growth while Thai stocks reversed earlier gains to fall after weak July trade data. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) finished down 1.2 percent at 4,120.67, the lowest since Sept. 6, 2012, in relatively moderate trade, led down by large caps such as Bank Mandiri and Semen Indonesia. Broker Danareksa cut its JCI index end-2013 target to 4,680, citing a possible GDP growth slowdown from a series of new policies introduced by the government. The Thai index ended down 0.7 percent at 1,329.18, its lowest close since Nov. 30, 2012. Singapore stocks pared earlier gains to edge lower while Malaysia closed nearly flat after late selling as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start unwinding monetary stimulus clouded markets globally. After a choppy session, Vietnam was up 0.8 percent at 490.54, rebounding from a one-month closing low hit in the previous session. The Philippine stock exchange was shut for a public holiday, and will resume on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.97 387.68 -0.44 Singapore 3084.41 3088.85 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1722.49 1721.07 +0.08 Bangkok 1329.18 1338.13 -0.67 Jakarta 4120.67 4169.83 -1.18 Ho Chi Minh 490.54 486.82 +0.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.97 424.10 -8.99 Singapore 3084.41 3167.08 -2.61 Kuala Lumpur 1722.49 1688.95 +1.99 Bangkok 1329.18 1391.93 -4.51 Jakarta 4120.67 4316.69 -4.54 Manila -- 5812.73 +6.00 Ho Chi Minh 490.54 413.73 +18.57 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 468,795,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 144,335,500 156,253,823 Bangkok 8,271,787 9,495,973 Jakarta 3,468,430,000 3,362,778,667 Ho Chi Minh 43,033 44,115