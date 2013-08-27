BANGKOK, Aug 27 Stocks in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand extended their slides on Tuesday as concern about possible U.S.-led intervention in Syria dented global sentiment and further losses in currencies spurred a fresh round of selling. Sell-offs accelerated in late trade, sending Jakarta's Composite Index 3.7 percent lower to 3,967.84, the lowest since June 29, 2012 and extending losses for a fourth session. The index has lost 8.1 percent year-to-date, making it Asia's worst performer. The Philippine index dropped 4 percent, the top loser on the day, erasing most its gains this year. The Thai SET index slid 2.7 percent to a nine-month closing low of 1,293.97, losing 7 percent on the year. Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines each saw a drop of around 20 percent from their highs in May, taking them into the bear market territory. A weakness in Thai baht against the dollar suggested further market loss, said Bangkok-based Prapas Tonpibulsak, the chief investment officer at Krungsri Asset Management. "Foreign outflows are likely to continue in the coming one-two months... gains in terms of FX may not be that compelling and could put funds under pressure," he said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 374.65 385.73 -2.87 Singapore 3034.02 3084.41 -1.63 Kuala Lumpur 1701.24 1722.49 -1.23 Bangkok 1293.97 1329.18 -2.65 Jakarta 3967.84 4120.67 -3.71 Manila 5916.99 6161.21 -3.96 Ho Chi Minh 485.57 490.54 -1.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 374.65 424.10 -11.66 Singapore 3034.02 3167.08 -4.20 Kuala Lumpur 1701.24 1688.95 +0.73 Bangkok 1293.97 1391.93 -7.04 Jakarta 3967.84 4316.69 -8.08 Manila 5916.99 5812.73 +1.79 Ho Chi Minh 485.57 413.73 +17.36 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 370,900,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 212,276,600 155,950,503 Bangkok 11,490,425 9,442,242 Jakarta 4,156,997,000 3,380,141,867 Manila 111,286 81,463 Ho Chi Minh 27,832 44,100