BANGKOK, Aug 28 Indonesian shares gained 1.5 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from an oversold territory amid late buying in state-backed companies such as Telkomunikasi Indonesia. But other markets in Southeast Asia fell amid a persistent weakness in local currencies on jitters over possible Western military action against Syria. Jakarta's Composite Index reversed four sessions of losses, which had taken it into a bear market territory. It closed at 4,026.47 after technical-led buying near the 3,800 key support. The gain lifted the benchmark from a deeply oversold condition, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index bouncing to 27.27 at the close on Wednesday versus 22.4 on Tuesday. A level of 30 or below indicates the market is oversold. A handful of shares in state-owned companies rallied amid a share buy-back plan. Shares in Telkomunikasi recouped early loss, rising as much as 17 percent, while property developer Pembangunan Perseroan surged 9 percent on the day. Across the region, investors are keeping a close tab on policy and economic data, including Indonesia's central bank meeting and Philippine second-quarter GDP growth, both due on Thursday. The Philippines' composite index regained some lost ground, ending down 3 percent. It had earlier hit 5,562.13, the lowest since Nov. 26, 2012 amid a fall in the peso against the dollar. The Thai SET index closed down 1.4 percent after falling more than 2 percent. Vietnam fell 2.5 percent, and Singapore and Malaysia each lost around 1 percent in line with losses in Asia, with a surge in oil prices as worries about a possible military strike against Syria weighed on oil importing regions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 370.59 374.61 -1.07 Singapore 3004.18 3034.02 -0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1686.17 1701.24 -0.89 Bangkok 1275.76 1293.97 -1.41 Jakarta 4026.47 3967.84 +1.48 Manila 5738.06 5916.99 -3.02 Ho Chi Minh 473.30 485.57 -2.53 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 370.59 424.10 -12.62 Singapore 3004.18 3167.08 -5.14 Kuala Lumpur 1686.17 1688.95 -0.16 Bangkok 1275.76 1391.93 -8.35 Jakarta 4026.47 4316.69 -6.72 Manila 5738.06 5812.73 -1.28 Ho Chi Minh 473.30 413.73 +14.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 383,736,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 304,554,700 158,590,427 Bangkok 11,468,745 9,306,398 Jakarta 4,977,672,000 3,415,357,667 Manila 135,615 83,214 Ho Chi Minh 69,273 43,617